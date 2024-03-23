iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 298,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,579,530 shares. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.02.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

