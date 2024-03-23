Ishares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Ishares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 88,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,237% from the previous session’s volume of 6,595 shares.The stock last traded at $62.36 and had previously closed at $62.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Get Ishares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Ishares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23.

About Ishares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.