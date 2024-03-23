iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 51,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 48,899 shares.The stock last traded at $61.01 and had previously closed at $60.47.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.