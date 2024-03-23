iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.81 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

