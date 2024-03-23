Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $444.00

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 444 ($5.65) and last traded at GBX 444 ($5.65), with a volume of 3322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 416 ($5.30).

Irish Continental Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 402.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 393.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £707.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,426.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Irish Continental Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Irish Continental Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,333.33%.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off (LoLo) freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

