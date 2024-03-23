Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Up 4.8%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 2,276,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,154,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

