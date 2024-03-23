IOTA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21.16 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $997.35 million and approximately $21.16 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,191,229,882 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

