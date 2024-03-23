Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.96. 65 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $302.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that exhibit strong quality, value, and momentum based on a multi-factor score. QVMM was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

