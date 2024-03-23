Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,279 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,620,000 after buying an additional 1,002,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after acquiring an additional 524,331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,315,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,902,000 after buying an additional 285,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,244,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,301,000 after acquiring an additional 90,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. 715,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $60.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

