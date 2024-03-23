Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.00

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.91, with a volume of 177086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

