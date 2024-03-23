Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Shares Acquired by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMFS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 52,113 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.