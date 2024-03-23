Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Purchases $115,801.82 in Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $115,801.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,826,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,857,492.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,373 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $106,012.06.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,652 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $280,667.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,787 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $18,120.18.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 863 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,724.93.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,028 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $132,364.48.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,926 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $149,558.52.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VPV stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.