Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

