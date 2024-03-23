Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039,924 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after buying an additional 4,423,626 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after buying an additional 4,429,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,640,000 after buying an additional 4,133,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 356,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,271. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.