Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 22,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 44,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 56.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

