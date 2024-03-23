Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.83

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.83 and last traded at $100.80, with a volume of 36194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.97.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

