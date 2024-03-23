International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of THM opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $119.33 million, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
