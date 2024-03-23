International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of THM opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $119.33 million, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

