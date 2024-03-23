International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

IBM stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,988,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.91 and a 200 day moving average of $162.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

