International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %
IBM stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,988,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.91 and a 200 day moving average of $162.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.