Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $197.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.74 and a beta of 1.35. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,961. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

