Insider Selling: Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) CEO Sells $81,441.60 in Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $81,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Savers Value Village Stock Down 1.3 %

Savers Value Village stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Savers Value Village by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at about $33,147,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Savers Value Village by 44.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 133,564 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Savers Value Village by 17.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 695,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 105,231 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the third quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

