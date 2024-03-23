Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CFO Sells $50,001.92 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Waters sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $50,001.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,935.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Waters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Kevin Waters sold 3,435 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $160,311.45.

On Monday, February 12th, Kevin Waters sold 22,349 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,121,025.84.

On Friday, February 9th, Kevin Waters sold 28,677 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,436,430.93.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Kevin Waters sold 17,310 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $780,161.70.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. The firm's revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,376,000 after acquiring an additional 109,694 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after buying an additional 260,946 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

