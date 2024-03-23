Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CAO Sells 32,663 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $163,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Chris Hoel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Chris Hoel sold 500 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $2,510.00.
Getty Images Trading Down 12.7 %
NYSE GETY opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on GETY shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
