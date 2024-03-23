Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CAO Sells 32,663 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $163,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Hoel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Chris Hoel sold 500 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $2,510.00.

Getty Images Trading Down 12.7 %

NYSE GETY opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GETY shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

