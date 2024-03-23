Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) CFO Sells 6,547 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) CFO John W. V. Umstead sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $19,771.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,165.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.04% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 82,879 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $189,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $139,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $98,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

