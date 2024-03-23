Insider Selling: Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) CEO Sells 75,791 Shares of Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 75,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $352,428.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,689,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,803,929.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Soroush Salehian Dardashti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 67,791 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $273,197.73.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 6.2 %

AEVA opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.42. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEVA. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

