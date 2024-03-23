Insider Buying: Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR) Insider Purchases 290,199 Shares of Stock

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Bath acquired 290,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £14,509.95 ($18,472.25).

Tirupati Graphite Stock Down 7.4 %

TGR opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.45. Tirupati Graphite plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.84 ($0.56). The company has a market capitalization of £7.46 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28.

Tirupati Graphite Company Profile

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

