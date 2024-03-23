Insider Buying: Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR) Insider Purchases 290,199 Shares of Stock

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Bath acquired 290,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £14,509.95 ($18,472.25).
Tirupati Graphite Stock Down 7.4 %
TGR opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.45. Tirupati Graphite plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.84 ($0.56). The company has a market capitalization of £7.46 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28.
Tirupati Graphite Company Profile
