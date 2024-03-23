Insider Buying: Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Insider Purchases £49,743.68 in Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Boyd purchased 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £49,743.68 ($63,327.41).

Genuit Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GEN stock opened at GBX 431 ($5.49) on Friday. Genuit Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442 ($5.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,873.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 408.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 355.28.

Genuit Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.11) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

