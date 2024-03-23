Insider Buying: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Buys 92,500 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,827.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FTC Solar Trading Down 19.0 %
FTC Solar stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 59.79% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCI. Northland Securities lifted their price target on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.45 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.49.
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.
