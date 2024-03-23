Insider Buying: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Buys 92,500 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,827.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FTC Solar Trading Down 19.0 %

FTC Solar stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 59.79% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in FTC Solar by 109.1% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 2,242,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 189,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 283,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 627.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCI. Northland Securities lifted their price target on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.45 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.49.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

