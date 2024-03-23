Insider Buying: Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) Insider Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6 – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Ramdahl bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$242,000.00 ($159,210.53).
Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company, develops theranostic therapy and imaging products for the treatment of cancer in children and adults. Its lead product includes SARTATE, a targeted theranostic radiopharmaceutical used for diagnosing, staging, and treating cancers that express somatostatin receptor 2.
