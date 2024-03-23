Insider Buying: Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CEO Acquires 16,000 Shares of Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) CEO Gerald Shields acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,567.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $2.03 on Friday. Citizens, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens by 791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 700,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Citizens during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 108,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Citizens by 89.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 99,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Citizens during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

