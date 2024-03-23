Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £180,813.60 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Cressida Hogg bought 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($16.80) per share, for a total transaction of £180,813.60 ($230,189.18).
Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 1,363.50 ($17.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,252.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,229.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,121.79.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
