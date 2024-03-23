Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £180,813.60 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Cressida Hogg bought 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($16.80) per share, for a total transaction of £180,813.60 ($230,189.18).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 1,363.50 ($17.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,252.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,229.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,121.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.53) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,450 ($18.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.55) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.82) price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,314 ($16.73).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

