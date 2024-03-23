Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 15th

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0666 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

