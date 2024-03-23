Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INFY. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.76.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 88.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

