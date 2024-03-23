Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INFY. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.76.

Infosys Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 7.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Infosys by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

