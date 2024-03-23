Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Shares Up 2.9%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.04. 246,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 594,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Infobird Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infobird

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infobird stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Free Report) by 1,991.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,496 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Infobird worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Featured Articles

