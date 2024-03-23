Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 937 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

