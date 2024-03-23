Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 318.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,376 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

