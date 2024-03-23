Independent Wealth Network Inc. Decreases Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

