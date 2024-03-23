Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 531 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $9,205,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.76.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

HD opened at $390.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.18 and its 200-day moving average is $332.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

