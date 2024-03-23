Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 321 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $346.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $237.32 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

