Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earns “Mixed” Rating from OTR Global

OTR Global restated their mixed rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ILMN. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.29. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $233.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

