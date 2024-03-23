iExec RLC Price Down 0.2% This Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $3.64 or 0.00005562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $263.77 million and $12.02 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007855 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00015989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,550.19 or 1.00043174 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011677 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00152279 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.60365339 USD and is down -8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $14,032,671.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

