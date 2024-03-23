IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $40.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.55.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.81. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 62,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $2,520,225.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,230,720.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $76,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,463.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 62,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $2,520,225.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,230,720.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

