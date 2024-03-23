IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) PT Raised to $2.90

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Alliance Global Partners from $1.90 to $2.90 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of IceCure Medical stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. IceCure Medical has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical in the second quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

