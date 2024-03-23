IAM Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IAM Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.2% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $770.30 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $323.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $731.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $720.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

