Humana (NYSE:HUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $494.00.

Get Humana alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $348.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.11. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $334.54 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.