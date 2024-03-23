Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Humacyte Stock Performance

HUMA opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 176,846 shares during the period. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

