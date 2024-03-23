Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPMD opened at $52.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.