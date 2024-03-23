Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 462,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

