Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 8,889 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

CTRA opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

