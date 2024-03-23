Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 820 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $73.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

